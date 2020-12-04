Police warn of tough action on anyone obstructing Covid duties

The Police have warned that stringent action will be taken against those who obstruct health authorities involved in Covid related duties.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said some incidents have been reported in the recent past of individuals disregarding and obstructing duties of officials engaged in Covid activities.

The warning comes after a Covid patient had spat on the face of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) in Atalugama, Bandaragama on Wednesday (02).

The man had acted in such a manner when the PHI officer had attempted to transfer him to a Covid treatment facility.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Bandaragama Police had commenced investigations into the matter had have presented facts to the Court on the incident.

The Court has ordered the Police to arrest the suspect after the completion of his Covid treatment and recovery, and to produce him in court.

The Police Spokesman urged the public to cooperate with health authorities as they are carrying out their duties for the benefit of the public. (Colombo Gazette)