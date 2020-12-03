Infected man spits on face of PHI officer

A Covid patient from Atalugama in Bandaragama is reported to have obstructed the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) engaged in Covid –related duties.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the incident had occurred when the PHI officer had attempted transfer the patient to a Covid treatment facility yesterday.

The patient had refused to be admitted to hospital and had spat on the face of the Public Health Inspector handling his case.

The Bandaragama Police has commenced investigations into the incident.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the actions of any Covid patient found to be obstructing the duties of PHI officers and refusing to be treated will be deemed as a betrayal of the nation.

The Police Spokesman further said legal action will be initiated against the Covid patient from Atalugama, following the completion of the investigations into the incident.

Seven Grama Niladari divisions in Bandaragama in the Kalutara District, including Atalugama, have been placed under lockdown since November due to a hike in coronavirus patients. (Colombo Gazette)