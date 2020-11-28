Social media being used to discourage PCR testing

A four member organised group has been using social media to discourage people in isolated areas from undergoing PCR tests.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said a special investigation has been launched to initiate legal action against this group.

As a result, some individuals in isolated areas are refusing to undergo PCR tests and are rejecting instructions issued in this regard by health officials, he said.

DIG Rohana said stringent action is to be taken against people refusing to undergo PCR tests as instructed by health officials in areas isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Action will also be taken against the custodians of such people, while measures will be taken to place their residences in isolation, he said.

The Police Spokesman said a special operation will be jointly conducted with the Air Force, deploying a helicopter, to conduct aerial observations of isolated areas in the Western Province today.

He said the operation will focus on monitoring travel restrictions, to observe if people are following quarantine regulations, and to inform those who are instructed to undergo PCR tests to adhere to the advise of health officials. (Colombo Gazette)