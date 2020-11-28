Special air operation over isolated areas in Western Province

A special air operation is to be conducted over isolated areas in the Western Province today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Police have sought the assistance of the Air Force to conduct a special air operation over isolated areas.

He said that an Air Force helicopter will be deployed to monitor isolated areas in the Western Province.

The helicopter will also be used to warn the public against violating quarantine laws.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 18 Police divisions in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts are still isolated while nine Grama Sevaka areas in Atalugama and two Grama Sevaka areas in kandy are isolated.

He also said that regional health authorities have isolated certain areas as well.

The Air Force had recently deployed drones to detect and nab violators of the quarantine law.

The Government had defended the decision to use drones as well as a helicopter in the fight against the coronavirus.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella had said that the Government is prepared to do what is required to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He noted that drone technology had to be used to detect anyone attempting to violate the quarantine law. (Colombo Gazette)