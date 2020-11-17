Government defends using drones in fight against Covid

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government today defended the decision to use drones as well as a helicopter in the fight against the coronavirus.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Government is prepared to do what is required to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He noted that drone technology had to be used to detect anyone attempting to violate the quarantine law.

The Minister said that there were instances where people claimed they left their homes when they were placed in home quarantine.

As a result, he said the Government was doing what it must to protect the general public.

Asked about the violation of the privacy of the public by flying drones over private property, the Minister said that if an individual placed under home quarantine is seen roaming around that would pose a bigger threat.

He said that if a person is ordered to stay indoors and that person moves among society that person is posing a threat to several people.

As a result, Minister Rambukwella said that it is the duty of a responsible Government to act swiftly and make arrangements to curb such movements.

The Government had last week deployed drones to monitor movements in areas under lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)