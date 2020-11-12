Drones to be deployed to monitor movements in lockdown areas

Drone will be deployed to monitor movements in areas under lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Spokesman Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Sri Lanka Air Force Drones will be deployed for this purpose from today (12).

The Military has established a new Drone Regiment today to manage the special process to monitor movements in areas under lockdown, he added.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was also launched for residents who left the Western Province today after an order was issued last night banning anyone from leaving or entering the area.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that area Police officers in all the provinces, expect the Western Province, have been deployed for this purposes. (Colombo Gazette)