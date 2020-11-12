Bogambara prison inmates protest demanding PCR test

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A group of inmates at the Bogambara prison in Kandy staged a protest by climbing onto the roof of the prison today.

Commissioner of Prisons Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that a group of 50 inmates were involved in the protest.

The protest was staged calling on authorities to subject the inmates at the Bogambara prison for PCR tests due to a spread of the coronavirus within the prison.

Ekanayake said that a total of 153 inmates from various prisons in the country have been detected with COVID-19.

Nearly 114 inmates, including 94 female and 20 male inmates, are reported to have contracted the coronavirus at the Welikada Prison in Colombo.

Coronavirus patients have reported been detected from among inmates at the Bogambara and Kuruwita prisons as well.

Officials from the Department of Prisons and the Health Ministry held crucial talks yesterday on the containment of the coronavirus within prisons in the country. (Colombo Gazette)