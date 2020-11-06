More inmates at Welikada prison contract coronavirus

More inmates at the Welikada prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prison’s Department said that 23 inmates have tested positive for the virus today.

This includes 22 female inmates and one male.

Yesterday (Thursday), six inmates and a prison official from the Welikada prison in Colombo tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department of Prisons has commenced investigations to ascertain the mode of transmission.

However, it is strongly suspected that the virus may have been contracted from a female staff member who worked at the prison dispensary and had tested positive for the coronavirus two days ago.

Commissioner of operations of Sri Lanka Prisons, Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that the virus could also have been transmitted to prison officials who travel to various places on work related matters.

This is the second coronavirus outbreak to be reported from the Welikada prison since the initial coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)