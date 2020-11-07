Seven inmates at Bogambara prison contract coronavirus

Seven inmates at the old Bogambara prison have contracted the coronavirus, the Prisons Department said.

The inmates have been transferred to the Welikada hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated.

Yesterday (Friday) more inmates at the Welikada prison tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prison’s Department said that 23 inmates at the Welikada prison had tested positive for the virus yesterday.

This included 22 female inmates and one male.

On Thursday, six inmates and a prison official from the Welikada prison in Colombo tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prisons Department has commenced investigations to ascertain the mode of transmission.

It is strongly suspected that the virus may have been contracted from a female staff member who worked at the prison dispensary and had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Commissioner of operations of Sri Lanka Prisons, Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that the virus could also have been transmitted to prison officials who travel to various places on work related matters.

This is the second coronavirus outbreak to be reported from the Welikada prison since the initial coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)