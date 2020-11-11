Prison officials in crucial talks as virus spreads

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Officials from the Department of Prisons and the Health Ministry held crucial talks today on the containment of the coronavirus within prisons in the country.

Commissioner of Prisons Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that containment measures are being discussed as the virus has now spread to inmates at the Welikada, Bogambara, and Kuruwita prisons.

Forty-three (43) inmates were detected with COVID-19 at the Bogambara prison in Kandy and one inmate was confirmed to have contracted the virus at the Kuruwita prison as of last night, he said.

Over 100 inmates were reported to have contracted the coronavirus in various prisons in Sri Lanka by Monday night (09).

The Prisons Department said that 107 inmates, including 09 female inmates, were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Welikada and Bogambara prisons.

This marks the second outbreak to be reported at the Welikada prison since the pandemic was reported in March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)