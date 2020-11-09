Over 100 prisoners infected with coronavirus

Over 100 inmates are reported to have contracted the coronavirus in various prisons in Sri Lanka.

The Prisons Department said that 107 inmates, including 09 female inmates, were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Welikada and Bogambara prisons.

Nearly 99 inmates are reported to have been infected at the Welikada prison as of today, it said.

Six inmates and a prison official from the Welikada prison in Colombo were first reported to have contracted the coronavirus on Thursday (05).

This marked the second outbreak to be reported at the prison since the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Twenty –three more inmates from the prison were reported to have tested positive the following day (06).

Thereafter, seven inmates at the old Bogambara prison were reported to have contracted the coronavirus on Saturday (07). (Colombo Gazette)