Inmate at Welikada prison contracts coronavirus

An inmate at the Welikada prison has contracted the coronavirus, the Government information department said today.

The Government information department quoted the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe as saying the inmate had been at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

He was transferred to the Welikada prison on 27 June.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that PCR tests are now being carried out on the inmate and others he came in contact with.

He also said that a quarantine process has been implemented at the Welikada prison. (Colombo Gazette)