Another six locations considered to bury Covid victims

Another six locations are being considered to bury coronavirus victims.

Reports said that the six locations include areas in Puttalam and Mannar.

Earlier today, the Government announced that an area in Iranaitivu had been proposed to bury Covid victims.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters that a plot of land in the Iranaitivu Island in the Gulf of Mannar has been allocated for this purpose.

He further said the plot of land was selected by the Technical Committee of the Health Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)