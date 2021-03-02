Covid victims to be buried on Iranaitivu island

Iranaitivu Island in the Gulf of Mannar has been identified as the site to bury the remains of COVID-19 victims in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters today that a plot of land in the Iranaitivu Island has been allocated for this purpose.

He further said the plot of land was selected by the Technical Committee of the Health Ministry.

Concerns were raised by many parties, including the Opposition and civil society, against the forced cremation of Muslim Covid victims in the country.

The Muslim Community has pointed out that cremation was against their religious beliefs.

The concerned parties have been calling on the Government over the past few months to approve burials as a practice to dispose the remains of Covid victims, alongside cremation, as per the World Health Organization’s health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)