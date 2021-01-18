State Minister Piyal Nishantha tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

State Minister of Women and Child Development Piyal Nishantha de Silva has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sergeant-at-Arms of the Parliament Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that the MP had tested positive after undergoing a rapid antigen test.

He said the Parliamentarian has been subjected to a PCR test and is awaiting the result.

Fernando further said that State Minister Piyal Nishantha had not attended Parliament after the first sitting for the year, which was held on 1st January, 2021.

It is also reported that ten staff members of the State Minister have been instructed to self-isolate following his detection.

Meanwhile, a few relatives of the State Minister are also reported to have tested positive, alongside the MP.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva is the fourth Parliamentarian to test positive for COVID-19 after MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem, and Vasudeva Nanayakkara. (Colombo Gazette)