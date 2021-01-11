Vasu tests positive as MPs undergo PCR test

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara tested positive for COVID-19 today after PCR tests were conducted on a number of MPs.

The Speaker’s Office said Minister Nanayakkara was among direct contacts of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) MP Rauf Hakeem, who recently tested positive.

Democratic Left Front Leader Vasudeva Nanayakkara is the third MP to test positive after State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and SLMC MP Rauf Hakeem.

Director Media of Parliament Shan Wijetunge told Colombo Gazette among the 15 MPs who were traced as direct contacts of MP Hakeem, most had undergone PCR tests.

Among the results received today, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the remaining MPs identified as MP Hakeem’s contacts will be subjected to PCR tests today.

Shan Wijetunge further said the entire staff of the Government Leaders Office have been placed in quarantine following the detection of MP Rauf Hakeem.

He said they will also be subjected to PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)