Dayasiri tests positive for Covid

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara has tested positive for Covid-19.

The State Minister told Colombo Gazette that he was subjected to a PCR test and the test result received last night had confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party General Secretary is currently admitted at a hotel operating as a Covid treatment Centre in Hikkaduwa.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara further said he was subject to a PCR test after suffering from the flu over the last four days.

He said he was unable to attend Parliament or work -related duties due to his illness and had remained at home during the past few days.

The SLFP MP said therefore he had not come into contact with any SLFP members or Parliamentarians during this period.

Dayasiri Jayasekara confirmed that no other Parliamentarian has been placed in quarantine following his detection. (Colombo Gazette)