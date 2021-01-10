SLMC leader tests positive for the coronavirus

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hakeem tweeted saying he has entered into a quarantine facility after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be entered into a quarantine facility. I request those who came into contact with me in the last 10 days to take necessary health and safety precautions,” he said.

Last week State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Jayasekara underwent a PCR test after suffering from the flu. He was unable to attend Parliament or work-related duties due to his illness and had remained at home.

Therefore he said had not come into contact with any SLFP members or Parliamentarians during this period. (Colombo Gazette)