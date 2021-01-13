PCR tests conducted on Parliament staff and MPs

PCR tests were conducted on staff and Parliamentarians at the Parliamentary Complex today.

The Communications Department of the Parliament said PCR tests were conducted on 463 individuals.

The Department said 15 Parliamentarians, including the Speaker were among the individuals subjected to PCR tests.

The tests were conducted after MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem, and Vasudeva Nanayakkara recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Parliamentary Business will convene on Monday (18), Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake announced.

The Committee was due to convene this afternoon, but the meeting was rescheduled on the instructions of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Dasanayake said the Committee on Parliamentary Business was due to decide today on the business of the House for the Parliamentary Week, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday (19). (Colombo Gazette)