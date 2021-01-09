Contact tracing underway as Dayasiri attended events before Covid test

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Contact tracing is underway as State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara had attended some events before a Covid test found that he was infected.

Sources told Colombo Gazette that Dayasiri Jayasekara had attended an event on 4th January.

The ‘public day’ event saw the participation of nearly 1000 people.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara confirmed that he had attended the public day event.

However he was not sure how he got infected with the coronavirus.

Jayasekara has tested positive for Covid-19.

The State Minister told Colombo Gazette earlier that he was subjected to a PCR test and the test result received on Thursday night had confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party General Secretary is currently admitted at a hotel operating as a Covid treatment Centre in Hikkaduwa.

At least three people who attended the public day event have tested positive for the virus.

Jayasekara said he was unable to attend Parliament or attend to work-related duties due to his illness and had remained at home during the past few days. (Colombo Gazette)