Parts of Kalmunai have been isolated from today until Sunday, officials said today.

The road between Zahira College in Kalmunai and Rest House Road and all byroads have been isolated from this morning (Friday).

A number of private and State institutions in the Kalmunai Municipal Council limits including the Kalmunai Bazaar have been placed in isolation.

Meanwhile, PCR tests are being conducted at the Kalmunai Police Station and areas in Kalmunai placed in isolation.

The military and Police have been deployed to strengthen security in the area.

Officials in the area will meet again on Sunday and decide if to continue with the isolation status or lift it.

Earlier this week restaurants and tea shops in the Kalmunai Municipal Council limits had been ordered to close by 8pm.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infected persons were detected in parts of Kalmunai.

The authorities had also decided to isolate the road near the beach between Amman Kovil Road and Sailan Road.

The decision was taken after PCR tests detected 14 coronavirus infected persons in the area. (Colombo Gazette)