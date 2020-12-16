Restaurants, tea shops in Kalmunai ordered to close by 8pm

Restaurants and tea shops in the Kalmunai Municipal Council limits have been ordered to close by 8pm.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infected persons were detected in parts of Kalmunai today.

The authorities had earlier decided to isolate the road near the beach between Amman Kovil Road and Sailan Road.

The decision was taken after PCR tests detected 14 coronavirus infected persons in the area.

Officials said that 90 PCR tests were conducted in the area and the test results found that 14 people were infected.

As a precautionary measure the authorities ordered that restaurants and tea shops in the Kalmunai Municipal Council limits close by 8pm daily from tonight. (Colombo Gazette)