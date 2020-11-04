Plain clothed cops continue to hunt for violators of health guidelines

Plain clothed policemen are continuing to hunt for people who fail to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations that was gazetted on the 15th of October 2020.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 75 suspects have been arrested for failing to wear face masks and failing to follow social distancing during a period of four days.

Ajith Rohana said that after the COVID-19 prevention regulations were gazetted, the public were given a 2-week grace period from 15th-29th of October 2020.

The Police launched a special operation to nab those violating the regulations from 31st of October 2020.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that those arrested for violating the health regulations will be charged under the quarantine act.

The public have been requested to adhere to the health guidelines, by wearing face masks and following social distancing in both curfew and non- curfew areas.

The Police Spokesman said the quarantine curfew is currently enforced in 112 Police areas in the Western Province, the Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas, and areas under the Kurunegala Municipal Council.

The Giriulla, Hemmaththagama, Mawanella, and Bulathkohupitiya Police areas, and areas under the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha have been declared as isolated areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 201 suspects have been arrested and 31 vehicles have been seized on charges of violating the curfew during the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today.

The suspects were arrested from the Gampaha, Colombo, and Kalutara districts, he said.

The Police Spokesman added that a total of 2,193 suspects have been arrested, while 338 vehicles have been taken into custody since the implementation of the quarantine curfew from the 04th of October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)