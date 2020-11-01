Curfew in the entire Western Province extended till 9th November

The curfew in the entire Western Province has been extended till 9th November.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the decision to extend the curfew was taken after more coronavirus patients were detected in the Western Province.

The curfew in the Western Province was declared last Friday and was to be lifted tomorrow morning (Monday).

However, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva the curfew will now be extended till 5am on 9th November.

“Only those involved in essential services will be allowed to leave their homes,” he said.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that no one else can leave their homes unless its for a medical emergency. (Colombo Gazette)