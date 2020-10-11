Jail term included in COVID-19 regulations to be gazetted this week

A six month jail term has been included in a gazette notice to be issued this week for anyone violating the COVID-19 regulations.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the gazette is likely to be published on Tuesday, 13 October.

As per the gazette notice prepared by the Legal Draftsman’s Department, anyone violating the COVID-19 health regulations can be arrested without a warrant.

The gazette will make it law to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and check the temperature of anyone entering their business premises.

The proposal to gazette the COVID-19 guidelines was made at a recent meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

At the meeting the Police said the public failed to follow the guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

President Rajapaksa had instructed the relevant parties to take immediate measures to contain the spread of COVID–19 following the situation in the Gampaha District. (Colombo Gazette)