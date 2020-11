A curfew has been enforced in the Kurunegala Municipal Council (MC) area, Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda in the Ratnapura District from 5am tomorrow until 5.00 am on November 09.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the curfew has been enforced as there is a spread of the coronavirus in these areas.

He said that no one can leave their homes unless its a medical emergency. (Colombo Gazette)