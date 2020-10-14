Curfew to be imposed in the Katunayake Police area

A quarantine curfew will be imposed in the Katunayake Police Division from tomorrow until further notice.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the curfew will be imposed from 05.00 a.m.

He said the curfew is being enforced after nearly 34 coronavirus patients were detected in Seeduwa yesterday alone.

As a result, and in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, a quarantine curfew will be imposed in the Katunayake Police Division, the Army Commander added.

He added that Katunayake Free Trade Zone (FTZ) employees will be permitted to use theirs office identity cards as curfew passes.

A quarantine curfew is already enforced in 18 areas under the Gampaha Police Division.

A curfew was initially imposed in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda following the detection of a new COVID- 19 cluster.

It was thereafter extended to Veyangoda, Gampaha, and Seeduwa. (Colombo Gazette)