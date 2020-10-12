Curfew in Gampaha to remain for few more days 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The quarantine curfew imposed in parts of the Gampaha District will remain for a few more days.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that with more coronavirus patients being detected in these areas, the curfew will continue.

He said that the situation will need to be studied further, following which the Government will take a decision with regards to the curfew.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also said that so far, just over 10, 250 people have been placed under quarantine.

He said that the people have been placed in 96 quarantine centers managed by the military.

“Questions are being raised if we have the facilities to quarantine more people. If the need arises we have the facilities in place to quarantine more people,” the Army Commander said.

He said that all close contacts linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster are being identified and most of them as well as their families have been quarantined.