Curfew declared in more areas in the Gampaha District

A curfew has been declared in more areas in the Gampaha District with immediate effect.

The Police said that the curfew, which was earlier declared in certain areas in the Gampaha district, has now been extended to cover more areas.

The curfew has been declared with immediate effect in the Gampaha, Kirindiwela, Dompe, Pugoda, Ganemulla, Weeragula, Weliweriya, Malwathuhiripitiya, Nittambuwa, Meerigama, Pallewela, Yakkala, Ja-Ela, Kandana and Kelaniya Police areas.

A curfew is already in force in the Gampaha, Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, and Veyangoda areas in the Gampaha Police Division.

The curfew was imposed after more employees of the Brandix Minuwangoda factory tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Police warned that anyone violating the curfew will be arrested. (Colombo Gazette)