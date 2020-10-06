Over 500 test positive for coronavirus in Minuwangoda cluster

The number of employees from the apparel factory in Minuwangoda infected with the coronavirus has surpassed 500.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Army Commanded Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that another 246 employees have tested positive as of this afternoon.

Addressing the weekly cabinet media briefing earlier today, cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that 101 employees were detected with the virus yesterday and 320 were detected this morning.

A total of 567 employees from the Minuwangoda factory cluster have been detected with COVID-19 so far.

The detections have been made across Kurunegala, Monaragala, Jaffna, Minuwangoda, Katana, Seeduwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Ja-Ela and Mahara.

The Government has conducted nearly 2000 PCR tests within the last 24- hours and is awaiting results which are due by this evening or early tomorrow.

Minister Rambukwella said key decisions are to be drawn by the Government based on the results of the PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)