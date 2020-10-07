Police curfew declared in Seeduwa

A Police Curfew has been imposed in the Seeduwa Police area with immediate effect.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva announced that the curfew will be implemented until further notice.

Earlier today, a curfew was declared in more areas in the Gampaha District.

The curfew was declared in the Gampaha, Kirindiwela, Dompe, Pugoda, Ganemulla, Weeragula, Weliweriya, Malwathuhiripitiya, Nittambuwa, Meerigama, Pallewela, Yakkala, Ja-Ela, Kandana and Kelaniya Police areas.

A curfew was initially imposed in the Gampaha, Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, and Veyangoda areas in the Gampaha Police Division.

Police curfew is being imposed in stages in various parts of the country following the detection of a new COVID-19 cluster in Minuwangoda. (Colombo Gazette)