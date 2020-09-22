Tense situation in Parliament as MPs approach Speaker

A tense situation arose in Parliament as some opposition Parliamentarians approached Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena’s Chair during a protest in the House against the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Some opposition Parliamentarians approached the Speaker with placards against the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Government Parliamentarians then approached the Speaker’s Chair as the opposition Parliamentarians were told to move away.

Opposition Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara held a placard to the TV camera focused on the Speaker, but was pushed away.

A tense situation then arose between the Government and opposition Parliamentarians.

Earlier today the opposition staged a protest in Parliament holding posters as the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled by the Government.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya attended Parliament sessions today wearing shirts with a print opposing the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)