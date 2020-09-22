Protest in Parliament as 20th Amendment is tabled

The opposition staged a protest in Parliament today holding posters as the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled by the Government.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya attended Parliament sessions today wearing shirts with a print opposing the 20th Amendment.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry tabled the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution during proceedings today.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa raised a point-of-order and objected to the draft 20th Amendment being tabled in Parliament.

A heated exchange of words later took place between the Government and Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya members held posters and protested against the 20th Amendment.

The opposition members later came down to the well of the House and protested. (Colombo Gazette)