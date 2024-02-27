Sri Lanka creates fund to help children in Gaza

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to create a “Children of Gaza Fund” in aid of Gaza violence victims.

Accordingly, President Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena have instructed all ministries and Government institutions to forego Iftar celebrations and contribute to the fund.

Furthermore, public contributions have been encouraged to support the health needs of affected children.

The Government’s donation of US $1 million will be distributed through official UN agencies to aid affected children, the President’s Media Unit said.

The Presidential Secretariat urges donations from citizens for the “Children of Gaza Fund” during the month of Ramadan to account number 7040016 at Bank of Ceylon (7010), Taprobane Branch (747) by 11th April and deposit receipt to be forwarded to 077-9730396 via WhatsApp. (Colombo Gazette)