Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera passed away

Former Minister and senior United National Party (UNP) member Gamini Jayawickrama Perera passed away today. He was 83-years-old at the time of his death.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had visited the former Minister at his residence recently and inquired about his health.

Gamini Jayawickrama Perera held a number of Cabinet posts including the Cabinet Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Minister of Food Protection and Minister of Irrigation and Water Management.

He was also elected as the chairman of ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) in April 2016. (Colombo Gazette)