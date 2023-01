Former Minister M.L.A.M. Hizbullah re-joined the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) today.

Hizbullah re-joined the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress in the presence of party leader Rauff Hakeem, in Oddamawadi ,Valaichenai, today (10).

Hizbullah was part of the SLMC but left and re-joined the party on a number of occasions.

He was also a Minister in the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration. (Colombo Gazette)