Maldives President in Sri Lanka on private visit

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed are in Sri Lanka on a private visit.

Prior to his departure the President kicked off his campaign for the upcoming presidential primary of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

He even met with the press after a long hiatus and answered numerous questions.

Both President Solih and MDP leader and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed are running in the primary. The election is believed to be causing even deeper divisions within the party.

No details regarding this visit to Sri Lanka have been publicized so far. However, some of the couple’s family reside in Sri Lanka, and they have made many unofficial visits before as well. (Sun / Colombo Gazette)