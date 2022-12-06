Cabinet approves MoU with Maldives on immigration

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to reach a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maldives on immigration matters.

In the course of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Maldives it has been proposed to establish a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in immigration matters between the two countries.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to enter in to a Memorandum of Understanding to improve and strengthen cooperation in immigration matters between the two countries.

The deal will help achieve the objectives of assisting in frontier control management for mutual benefit, providing mutual facilities for capacity building in HR systems and technology sectors, exchanging training facilities of immigration officials, preventing international crimes such as informal migration, human trafficking and trading human beings and promoting cooperation related to the problems of blacklisted travelers. (Colombo Gazette)