Harin says people only entertained by clowns but wont give them power

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando says though the people are entertained by the clowns who do nothing but talk, the people will never give them the power.

In a brief statement published on his social media, Fernando said that he couldn’t be happier of his decision to support the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a time when Sri Lanka was economically, socially and politically bankrupt.

He said it was a conscious decision he made after bidding adieu to the “Aragalaya” movement, in order to realize the pressing needs and interests of the citizenry.

“I am certain now that, when you make the right decisions according to your conscience against the challenges, even the nature will help and bless you to be the person on the right side. I am humble yet ecstatic of the fact that I was able to give my utmost contribution for the people during the last 3 months, and didn’t associate with the group of people who didn’t take responsibility in rebuilding the country that was bankrupt,” he added.

He also listed a few reasons he was proud of:

1. We put a halt to the era of queues.

2. We started distributing fertilizer for agriculture.

3. We were able to control the skyrocketing price of goods, and could reduce the prices of some essentials even by a small margin.

4. We were able to negotiate to reverse travel restrictions imposed by countries worldwide, and tourists have started visiting us again.

5. I could contribute to the release of my dear friend Ranjan Ramanayake.

6. Successfully incorporating the 22nd amendment.

7. IMF discussions being a success.

8. Being able to resume local and foreign investment opportunities.

The Minister said that no matter what the decisions he would have to make in the future with regards to his political career, he will commit himself to fulfil the responsibilities he is conferred with at the moment.

Fernando is still a member of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) although he want against party leader Sajith Premadasa and joined the Government. (Colombo Gazette)