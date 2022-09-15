Schools to close on Monday for Queen’s funeral

Schools around the island will close on Monday 19th September as the Sri Lanka Government has declared it a special holiday owing to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Ministry of Education said that Government schools and Government approved private schools will be closed on Monday.

Several private schools announced that they will also be closed on Monday.

September 19 has been declared a day of mourning in Sri Lanka following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.