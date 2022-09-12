TNA urges Power to push for accountability

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has urged USAID Administrator Samantha Power to push for accountability in Sri Lanka.

TNA MP M.A Sumanthiran said that the matter was raised at talks with Power during her visit to Sri Lanka.

The MP tweeted saying that he also informed the top US official on the need for a fresh mandate from the people for a legitimate Government in Sri Lanka.

“Good discussion along with other opposition party leaders. I brought to her attention that accountability must be pursued at UNHRC and elsewhere. We reiterated our position that fresh mandate from the people is necessary for a legitimate gov in SL to deal with economic crisis,” Sumanthiran tweeted.

Power, who left Sri Lanka today after her brief visit, tweeted saying she had talks with members of the opposition.

“Leaders and representatives of opposition parties in Sri Lanka shared their views on how the government must enact long overdue reforms to protect human rights and govern with transparency and accountability. Grateful for their perspectives,” Power tweeted.

Among those who she met were Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and representatives of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, JVP and SLMC. (Colombo Gazette)