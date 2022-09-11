US based charity sends essential medications to Sri Lanka

A US based charity has dispatched essential medications to Sri Lanka.

Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, said that more than 70 pallets of requested medication departed for Sri Lanka last week, to bolster hospitals and clinics providing care in the wake of shortages of essential medications.

Dr. Lalith Priyalal Chandradasa, Consul General of Sri Lanka, visited Direct Relief’s Santa Barbara headquarters to see the staged shipment before it left for the country.

The shipment was the latest in a series to support the health system, including shipments of diabetes therapies and supplies through the Life for a Child program, which connects children with Type 1 diabetes with charitable insulin and diabetes management and testing supplies.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 190 shipments of requested medical aid to 34 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 3 million defined daily doses of medication, including antibiotics, insulin, antihistamines, cardiovascular medications, and more.

The organization is tracking multiple disasters across the globe, and will continue to respond. (Colombo Gazette)