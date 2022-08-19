India ready to assist Sri Lanka secure IMF deal

India says it is prepared to support Sri Lanka to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India had done the best of its abilities to assist Sri Lanka.

“This year alone India had extended $3.8 billion of support to Sri Lanka, including line of credits and swap arrangements,” he said.

Sri Lanka is currently seeking an agreement with the IMF and Jaishankar said that India is prepared to assist Sri Lanka secure the deal.

“Any help we can give to Sri Lanka at the IMF [International Monetary Fund] that we will naturally do,” Jaishankar said.

He made the remarks while responding to a series of questions after delivering a lecture on ‘India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific’ at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, The Hindu newspaper reported.

“I think if India and China have to come together, there are many reasons to do so, not necessarily only Sri Lanka,” he said, adding that it was in the own interest of India and China to join hands.

Responding to another question, the External Affairs Minister dismissed criticism for importing discounted Russian oil, saying India was not the only oil importing country.

The U.S. and European nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the West and continues to engage with Moscow for business. (Colombo Gazette)