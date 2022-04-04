Sajith refuses to agree to interim Government

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has refused to agree to an interim Government.

He said the main opposition wants a political model that works.

“We want resignations and then we want a political model that works. A new Sri Lanka will begin with stronger institutions and not just a change in leadership. An interim Government is nothing but Internal party politics,” he tweeted.

His comments came after the entire Cabinet resigned last night to help form a caretaker Government. (Colombo Gazette)