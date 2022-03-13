Two Indian Navy ships berth at China-funded port in Hambantota

Two Indian Navy ships berthed at the China-funded port in Hambantota, the Port management said.

Hambantota International Port Group Pvt Ltd. said that the Indian ships visited the Hambantota International Port (HIP) for replenishment and husbandry services.

The ships which arrived on the 9th were berthed at HIP for 2 days.

INS ‘Chennai’, a Destroyer and the Flagship of the Indian Western Fleet along with the Frigate INS ‘Teg’ were in Colombo on a formal visit.

During their stay in the island, the crews of both ships engaged in several programmes organized by Sri Lanka Navy in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

In past years naval vessels from Japan, Indonesia, Russia and USA have called at the port of Hambantota. (Colombo Gazette)