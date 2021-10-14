Number Portability service gets legal approval

The Number Portability service has been grated legal approval, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRCSL) said.

The TRCSL said that mobile operators have been informed in this regard.

The Number Portability service is expected to be fully implemented from May next year once the technical aspects are sorted.

Number portability which enables switching of mobile and fixed line numbers across competing service providers is a customer facility widely practised internationally and is a key facet of a liberalized telecommunications market.

While Sri Lanka’s telecommunications market has been recognized globally for the affordability and quality of services as well as the state of the art in technology and advanced facilities, enablement of the portability of mobile and fixed numbers across networks has not been implemented to-date. (Colombo Gazette)