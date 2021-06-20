Updated health guidelines issued which includes limit on passengers

Updated health guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes a limit on the number of passengers permitted to travel in a vehicle.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena issued the updated guidelines today.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the situation will be monitored and if required district level lockdowns will be enforced.

The Ministry of Health said that the guidelines will be in force from 21 June to 5th July.

According to the updated health guidelines, only two people can travel in a vehicle, including in a taxi.

Institutions have been advised to allow only essential staff to report to work.

Conferences are not permitted in the Western Province while in other areas a maximum of 25 people can attend, only if essential.

Restaurants can operate only delivery services while dine-in will not be permitted.

The travel ban will be lifted at 4am tomorrow (Monday 21 June) but will be reimposed on 23 June and lifted again on 25th June.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva had said that the travel restrictions will be reimposed at 10pm on 23 June and lifted again at 4am on 25th June. (Colombo Gazette)