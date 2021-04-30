All events, weddings prohibited for two weeks

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government has prohibited all public events, including weddings for a period of two weeks.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that all public events and weddings will be prohibited from Tuesday (04).

General Silva said the decision has been taken after taking into consideration the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Over 1000 Covid cases have been reported in Sri Lanka over the last few days, after a spike in Covid cases was detected following the Sinhala and Tamil new Year.

Several parts of the country have also been isolated due to a spike in Covid cases.

Health authorities also confirmed that a variant of the virus found in the United Kingdom was the cause for the latest outbreak.

The UK variant has already been detected from several areas in the country.

The public have been urged to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the health guidelines that have been issued on COVID-19.

State Minister for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Sudarshani Fernandopulle issued a new set of health guidelines last week valid until 31st May.

Under those guidelines weddings were permitted but with a maximum of 150 guests while funerals could have only 25 people at any given time.

However, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that weddings will now be prohibited from Tuesday (04) for two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)