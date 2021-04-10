SSP Rohan Premaratne appointed new CID Director

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohan Premaratne has been appointed as the new Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that CID Director Nishantha de Zoysa has been transferred to the Police Headquarters as the Director of the Crimes Division.

Nishantha de Zoysa was appointed as the CID Director in October last year.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the latest change was made to meet service requirements.

He said the transfer has been made with immediate effect. (Colombo Gazette)