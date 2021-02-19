Repatriations to continue despite spread of new variant

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers will continue, despite the spread of COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) is vigilant of various coronavirus variants being reported world over at present.

General Shavendra Silva said thirteen migrant workers who were repatriated recently tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

He said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

Nearly 977 Sri Lankan migrant workers were repatriated from the Middle East yesterday and 1477 migrant workers will be repatriated today alone, the Army Commander said.

Stating that initially close to 45,000 migrant workers were seeking to be repatriated, General Shavendra Silva said the Government has successfully repatriated 92,000 migrant workers to date.

He pointed out the number of people requesting to be repatriated may increase in the future.

The Army Commander said a very precautionary system has been put in place to repatriate and quarantine migrant workers.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the prevention of the virus spreading from migrant workers to the community. (Colombo Gazette)